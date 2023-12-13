Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder adds to list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken school board approves 2 psychologists for 12-month positions
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines loom: What you need to know
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting