Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hunter Biden lashes out at GOP investigators and says he will only testify in public

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public.

The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Republicans expect “full cooperation” with demands. It was scheduled for Wednesday.

“What are they afraid of? I’m here, I’m ready,” Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol. He said he was offered a choice to come in for depositions or committee hearings. “Well, I’ve chosen. I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Some Republicans from swing districts are not yet sold on impeaching President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)

Republicans are pursuing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

They have have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

Separately, Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges in two states from a special counsel overseeing a long-running investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special Counsel David Weiss also filed new charges nine new tax counts last week alleging he schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
Gas prices during holidays
Motorists get early holiday gift of 12-weeks declining gas prices
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
This image provides a side-by-side comparison of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) as...
Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova