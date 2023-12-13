Holiday shipping deadlines loom: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. - It’s the time for giving, spreading love, shopping and shipping. Amazon, the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and Georgia-based UPS are in peak season as more consumers celebrate the holidays.

UPS said drivers load up trucks with anywhere from 250 to 300 packages during the holiday shopping period.

“Peak season is heavy flow. We have a lot of packages and we are delivering every day on time,” said UPS Supervisor Allan Dockery. “We have longer shifts; starting earlier every day, just to make sure we meet the demands.”

If you are planning to send out gifts anywhere in the country, you’ll have to plan ahead to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas.

“There are some deadlines for the week before Christmas,” said Meghan Carr, UPS west division manager.

UPS 3-Day Select has a deadline of Dec.19.

UPS 2nd-Day Air will need to ship by Dec. 20

Next Day Air must ship by Dec. 21

USPS’ Priority Mail deadline is Dec.18

Priority Express must be sent off by Dec. 20

USPS’ Ground Advantage final deadline is Dec. 16

To ensure your packages arrive on time, UPS hires an average of 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the big task. Amazon, FedEx, and USPS also hire thousands more for the season.

Everything that is in those packages means something to somebody, and we want to make sure we get it there on time,” said Carr.

