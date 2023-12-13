Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

North Augusta High School aviation students learn to fly using virtual reality.
Virtual reality takes off at N. Augusta High as aviation teaching tool
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Donald Trump
Donald Trump selling pieces of his Georgia mugshot attire
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross burning brings call for change
First Alert Weather Extra: Butterfly migration, wine making weather and flooding concerns in Pennsylvania