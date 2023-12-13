Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Furys Ferry Road blocked after truck pulls down power lines

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies blocked of Furys Ferry after a truck pulled down power lines on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch confirms as of 8:35 a.m. deputies were still clearing the scene and blocking off the road near Bridlewood Trail.

After deputies arrived at 8:17 a.m., they reported there were no injuries, according to dispatch.

Please use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, five customers are experiencing an outage, with an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta
SRP Federal Credit Union, Boys & Girls Clubs build bikes for children
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street