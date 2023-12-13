Furys Ferry Road blocked after truck pulls down power lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies blocked of Furys Ferry after a truck pulled down power lines on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch confirms as of 8:35 a.m. deputies were still clearing the scene and blocking off the road near Bridlewood Trail.

After deputies arrived at 8:17 a.m., they reported there were no injuries, according to dispatch.

Please use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, five customers are experiencing an outage, with an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m.

