Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Donald Trump selling pieces of his Georgia mugshot attire

By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can now own a piece of what is being touted as the “most historically significant artifact in United States history.”

Former president Donald Trump is selling pieces of the suit he wore during his Aug. 24, 2023, booking at the infamous Fulton County Jail.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform.

MORE POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

The $4,653 package also includes a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The website selling the cards, CollectTrumpCards.com, touts the suit’s historical significance.

“On Thursday, August 24, 2023, President Trump was formally arrested in Fulton County, Georgia,” the website said. “This is a moment in history – it’s the first ever mugshot of a United States President. In the photo, Trump has a furrowed brow with a determined gaze which says he’ll never surrender.

“This card is not just a keepsake; it’s a piece of history and a testament to resilience. It stands as a symbol of President Trump’s unwavering commitment and his enduring dedication to the American Dream.

“The MugShot Suit was authenticated by MEARS, one of the largest authenticators in Sports Memorabilia.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin Trump’s Georgia trial in August, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, has expressed doubts last week about that timeline.

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

Four of the original 19 co-defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors: Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross burning brings call for change
First Alert Weather Extra: Butterfly migration, wine making weather and flooding concerns in Pennsylvania
A Denmark man who allegedly shot and injured one person following a shooting in a campus...
Denmark man charged with attempted murder in S.C. State shooting
The latest warning from the FTC says it’s found incidents of cyber criminals creating QR codes...
What the Tech: Beware of malicious QR codes