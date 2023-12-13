Denmark man charged with attempted murder in S.C. State shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Denmark man who allegedly shot and injured one person following an altercation in a campus residence hall of South Carolina State University is facing multiple charges, campus officials said Tuesday.

South Carolina Campus police have charged Azaurien Ghykes Haigler, 18, after Haigler allegedly shot a male victim in the upper torso during a physical altercation in Building F of Hugine Suites on Dec. 1.

Police said Haigler and the victim were not students but guests of a student who lived on campus.

Detectives added Haigler had a 9 mm handgun at the time of shooting and Haigler was previously placed on trespass notice from campus on Nov. 8.

The incident was reported at 7:24 p.m. and campus police responded immediately and determined Haigler had left campus.

Haigler was charged with assault/attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of another crime, and trespassing. He was held without bond following deferral in a hearing Monday in Orangeburg County Magistrate Court.

The S.C. State campus police investigation is continuing with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

