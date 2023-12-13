Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold mornings in 30s and 20s through Saturday. Staying dry next few days. No rain until this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure building into the region will keep us dry and chilly the next few days. Our next rain maker shows up late this weekend with an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Mostly clear tonight with chilly lows near 30 by daybreak Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night. The peak of the Geminid meteor shower peaks between midnight and 2 am Thursday. Click here to read more from our weather blog. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the upper 30s heading into early Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies again Thursday with cool highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-12 mph. Cold start Friday morning with sunrise lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining cooler than average in the mid-50s.

Saturday still looks mostly dry for the CSRA with highs in the upper 50s. An area of low pressure will track out of the Gulf of Mexico and through Georgia-Carolina during the day Sunday bringing high rain chances to the region. The eventual track of the low will determine timing and how much rain we see. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

