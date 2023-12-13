Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure building into the region will keep us dry and chilly the next few days. Our next rain maker shows up late this weekend with an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. The peak of the Geminid meteor shower peaks between midnight and 2 am Thursday. Click here to read more from our weather blog. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the upper 30s heading into early Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies again Thursday with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Cold start Friday morning with sunrise lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining cooler than average in the mid-50s.

Saturday still looks mostly dry for the CSRA with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. An area of low pressure will track out of the Gulf of Mexico and through Georgia-Carolina during the day Sunday bringing high rain chances to the region. The eventual track of the low will determine timing and how much rain we see. It will also be breezy Sunday with wind gusts up to and over 30 mph possible. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Rain will clear out by early Monday morning next week. Sunny and cool conditions expected with highs in the upper 50s next Monday through Wednesday.

The best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight into early Thursday. (WRDW)

