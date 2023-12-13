Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Grovetown basketball
‘Name, image and likeness’ change holds promise for teen athletes
Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken school board approves 2 psychologists for 12-month positions
File photo
Ga. memory-care staffing rules are drawing opposition
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. ...
Biden impeachment inquiry: These Georgians will play a role