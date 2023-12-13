Business licenses — or lack of — shed light on raided massage parlors

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the seven Aiken County massage parlors raided by SLED in August.

SLED is not saying what items they took from the businesses, but search warrants show investigators suspected of labor and sex trafficking.

During the raid, no one was arrested. But on Friday, SLED did arrest and charge Ping Hong Tang , who is connected to several of the massage parlors.

Her license as a massage therapist is now under review.

By law, all South Carolina businesses are required to have a city business license. Massage parlors are required to have an extra license for any therapist performing massages.

In Aiken County, it appears several- if not all seven parlors- haven’t had their updated licenses for quite some time.

Signs on the front of seven Aiken County massage parlors may say they are open for business, but their licenses on the wall raise questions if they’re approved to provide massage services.

When you open a business in North Augusta, the city runs the business license program. In the county, it’s the county that issues business licenses.

Businesses are required to display licenses in plain sight of customers.

While we found all seven parlors have their business licenses, those listed on the business licenses do not appear to be listed on the state’s website as having valid or current licenses to offer massage services in the state.

Massage therapists are also required to have their license in visible sight with a current photo.

News 12 went to the seven parlors to find out if they were up to date.

At T’s Aroma Massage in Aiken, the only license we saw on the wall was a business license.

Lili’s Massage lists Tang on its business license. SLED arrested Tang last Friday, charging her with seven counts of prostitution in an undercover sting.

Investigators say they negotiated a sex act for additional money with an “employee” at four of the businesses that fall under Tang’s management.

The massage license there expired in June 2020. It didn’t have a photo, which makes it invalid as well as outdated for over three years.

Lotus Massage had a massage license with a photo, but the license also expired in June 2020.

Leisure Massage also did not have a massage license but did have a certificate for practitioner of acupressure.

Flower Europe Massage even denied us looking at any licenses. News 12 went across the street to Healing Path Massage, which isn’t under investigation with SLED, and they had everything they needed that is up to date.

We found both Georgia Avenue Massage and T Aroma in North Augusta with signs saying they were open, but the doors were locked. Someone came to the door, but wouldn’t allow us in the business.

The South Carolina law that went into effect in May says “no person may practice or offer to practice massage therapy without a license.” It also states “No person or entity may open, operate, maintain, use, or advertise as a massage therapy establishment without a license.”

Yet, all seven are still open for business and the only license pending review is Tang’s.

The state labor licensing and regulation board is responsible for making sure massage licenses are up to date.

News 12 asked North Augusta’s City Administrator if the city has a system for verifying massage parlors have licensed massage therapists before issuing business licenses. He said the city does not.

