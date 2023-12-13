Submit Photos/Videos
Burn foundation hosts Shop with a Doc event for patients

Shop with A Doc event
Shop with A Doc event(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burn Foundation of America hosted its annual Shop with A Doc at the Evans Walmart on Tuesday night.

Pediatric burn patients got to shop with the care team at the Joseph Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

They also were able to get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a gift card.

“There’s a lot of lengthy treatment with burns, so this is just a chance for them to come and hang out with the care team and their family and also just get a little something for Christmas at the Burn Foundation Center,” said Steve Chalker, chief operating officer.

The foundation helps burn patients and their families with lodging, meals, and transportation while they recover.

