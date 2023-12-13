Biden impeachment inquiry: These Georgians will play a role

ATLANTA, Ga. - The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on whether to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The vote is not the same as a formal impeachment, but instead would formalize the House’s impeachment inquiry into whether Biden had any dealings with his son, Hunter Biden’s, businesses.

The House’s impeachment inquiry have brought three committees - Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary - into the investigation over Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Metro Atlanta Democratic congressional representatives Hank Johnson and Lucy McBath sit on the powerful Judiciary committee. Both represent metro Atlanta districts; Johnson’s 4th district is majority Black and includes the cities of Conyers, Covington, Decatur, Lilburn, Stone Mountain, and Lithonia, while McBath’s 7th district is made up of northeastern metro Atlanta, including Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Duluth, Snellville, Suwanee, and Buford. It covers most of Gwinnett County and a portion of northeastern Fulton County.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits on the House Oversight Committee. The Republican who represents northwest Georgia’s 14th district is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a fierce critic of the current administration.

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson is a Republican who represents west Georgia’s 3rd district, which includes some portions of metro Atlanta. He sits on the House Ways and Means committee.

Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri said the inquiry so far has focused on Hunter Biden and the larger Biden family’s business affairs internationally in countries like Ukraine and countries like Romania and China.

“What Republicans have sought to find and to prove is that Joe Biden as vice president and now as president has benefited, has personally benefited from his family’s business affairs,” Amiri said. “Now, they have not been able to directly find evidence that shows that or that shows what they call allegations of bribery and that Joe Biden was paid by foreign entities to take on official acts during his time as vice president.”

The impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden has become further complicated by Hunter Biden’s legal issues. In the last week, Hunter Biden was charged with a second indictment.

