Back-to-back murders leave some Augustans shaken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Augusta seeing two deadly shootings within 24 hours, it may seem like crime is everywhere, even though at least nationally, the murder rate is down this year.

Augusta’s latest murder cases claimed the lives of two men:

Deputies are looking for 34-year-old Michael Jason Mims in connection with the shooting on Telfair . Mims is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Call 706-821-1020 if you have any tips.

With nine shootings in recent years at Smart Grocery and with the CSRA in a crime outbreak that’s claimed 100-plus lives in a year and a half , it may seem like we’re stuck in a repeating cycle.

But homicide numbers across the nation are down, even though stats from the Pew Research Center do show gun violence is up 23% since 2019 .

The Council on Criminal Justice said homicide numbers dropped in the first half of the year by more than 9%.

That’s little comfort to people like Tiffany White, who’s lived on Telfair Street for about three years and was shocked Griffin was killed so close to her home.

“Well, you know, this is Harrisburg, so you will hear gunshots every now and then,” White said.

But things have never been this close to home for White.

“I got home about 9 p.m. and I was coming down my street and I saw the police lights and I’m like, ‘Oh, goodness. Is everything OK? What happened?’” White said.

Smith died across the street from White’s home.

“Oh, my gosh, his age. He was young. He was 19 years old. He’s got family there. You know, I see kids over there, sometimes little pets over there,” White said. “It’s right across the street, so it really hits home.”

Barely 24 hours earlier, the other deadly shooting took place just five miles down the road at the Smart Grocery.

Numbers from the FBI show national violent crime decreased by roughly 2% in 2022 compared to 2021. The same report shows murder numbers decreased by about 6%.

Still, White said, “It’s so close to home, so all you could feel really is shock.”

