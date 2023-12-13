Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder this week at an Augusta convenience store is far from the first shooting at that location.

The Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of at least nine shootings in recent years, and now two have been fatal.

The most recent one claimed the life of Jeremiah Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace.

MORE | Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of gunshots. Deputies found Griffin, and he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

And some have been in that neighborhood of Augusta.

Smart Grocery is near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime, including the one where Griffin lived.

Smart Grocery and its immediate surroundings have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:

Last year, commissioners vowed to bring more funding to fight crime in the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Grovetown basketball
‘Name, image and likeness’ change holds promise for teen athletes
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken school board approves 2 psychologists for 12-month positions
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines loom: What you need to know
File photo
Ga. memory-care staffing rules are drawing opposition