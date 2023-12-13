Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder this week at an Augusta convenience store is far from the first shooting at that location.

The Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of at least nine shootings in recent years, and now two have been fatal.

The most recent one claimed the life of Jeremiah Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of gunshots. Deputies found Griffin, and he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

And some have been in that neighborhood of Augusta.

Smart Grocery is near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime , including the one where Griffin lived.

Smart Grocery and its immediate surroundings have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:

Last year, commissioners vowed to bring more funding to fight crime in the area.

