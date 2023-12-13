Augusta bar owners ‘disappointed’ over dry New Year’s Eve decision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost 2024, but no one will be popping champagne at midnight in bars in Augusta.

It’s been a week since bar owners protested the Augusta Commission’s decision to pick Super Bowl Sunday over New Year’s Eve for Sunday sales.

While nothing can be done to fix it this year, gears are in motion for a solution for next year.

The problem is that Super Bowl Sunday, Cinco de Mayo, and Saint Patrick’s Day all fall on Sunday in 2024.

It’s a tricky situation for bars on Broad Street. The current state law only allows them to sell alcohol one Sunday a year, and not everyone can agree on which Sunday to pick.

“It’s ridiculous that we got to live in the past, and it keeps on hindering the future,” said Adrian Estrada, owner of the Loft Augusta.

Estrada led last week’s charge of bar owners fighting for the right to serve alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

While it’s too late for this year, he’s working with other bar owners and commissioners to get the law changed for next year so they can pick their own Sunday to operate when applying for their annual permit.

While they’re united as a front, it’s hard agreeing on one Sunday together.

“I tried to take a poll of several bar owners that I was in contact with, and everybody had a difference of opinion,” said Estrada.

In Savannah, the city already voted to have Sunday sales on Saint Patrick’s Day.

In Athens, they polled 45 bars. The results went to county leaders to vote on, which is what local Augusta bar owners are asking for; a voice in the decision.

District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom said: “It’s tough. We’re here to support them. We’ve always supported them. This is just something that kind of fell through the cracks, shame on us, and we’ll make sure that won’t happen again.”

They’re working on getting something on the ballot, either in May or November, so Richmond County can vote for change, allowing each bar to pick their favorite Sunday.

Until then, it’s a silent night for December 31.

Estrada said: “Of course, there’s a disappointment because we didn’t get a voice in it. Right now, my personal other feelings in that are determined.”

The commission already voted to have Sunday sales on Super Bowl Sunday next year, but they’re trying to reverse that decision at their first commission meeting of 2024.

