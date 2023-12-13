Augusta 19-year-old dead after shooting on Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 19-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Telfair Street on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

According to the coroner’s office, Tyler Smith, 19, of Augusta has been identified as the victim.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Telfair Street in reference to shots fired at 7:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they learned one male subject was shot at least one time and was taken to Wellstar MCG Health where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

As of 9:30 p.m., investigators were still on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This shooting follows a Monday night deadly shooting at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.

It’s the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.