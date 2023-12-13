Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken school board approves 2 psychologists for 12-month positions

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved the request to increase two existing psychologist positions to 12-month positions.

This item was approved unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting.

With more students requiring evaluations and the modified calendar, psychologists are required to work outside of their 200-day work calendar to comply with Federal and State timelines related to IDEA evaluations, according to the proposal.

The proposal states that the rise in students requiring evaluations since COVID has placed a burden on psychologists to meet timelines.

The school district says they’ve had difficulty recruiting and retaining a full staff of psychologists and currently have vacant positions.

To meet requirements, the districts offer flex time, which means a psychologist can take off another scheduled workday or pay extra duty for psychologists who volunteer. When no one volunteers, the district uses a contracted service, which pays $85 to $90 per hour, according to the proposal.

The estimated cost for the remainder of this year is $30,000 for salary and fringe.

The Special Programs department will monitor and evaluate the benefits of the 12-month positions moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder adds to list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines loom: What you need to know
File photo
Ga. memory-care staffing rules are drawing opposition
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. ...
Biden impeachment inquiry: These Georgians will play a role