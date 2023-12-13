Aiken school board approves 2 psychologists for 12-month positions

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved the request to increase two existing psychologist positions to 12-month positions.

This item was approved unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting.

With more students requiring evaluations and the modified calendar, psychologists are required to work outside of their 200-day work calendar to comply with Federal and State timelines related to IDEA evaluations, according to the proposal.

The proposal states that the rise in students requiring evaluations since COVID has placed a burden on psychologists to meet timelines.

The school district says they’ve had difficulty recruiting and retaining a full staff of psychologists and currently have vacant positions.

To meet requirements, the districts offer flex time, which means a psychologist can take off another scheduled workday or pay extra duty for psychologists who volunteer. When no one volunteers, the district uses a contracted service, which pays $85 to $90 per hour, according to the proposal.

The estimated cost for the remainder of this year is $30,000 for salary and fringe.

The Special Programs department will monitor and evaluate the benefits of the 12-month positions moving forward.

