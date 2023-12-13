Aiken groups in need of help ahead of gift distribution

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deadline to donate toys is quickly approaching as distribution starts next week.

Have you made your donation this year?

With less than two weeks until Christmas, it’s crunch time at the Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse in Aiken as they work to fulfill an overwhelming need this holiday season.

It’s a joint effort from both organizations.

“We partner together in that way so the kids get blessed holistically. So they get the clothes from Angel Tree and they get the toys from Toys for Tots,” said April Tiller, Captain at Salvation Army of Aiken.

This year, nearly 2,800 children are on the list. It’s up 600 from last year’s total of around 2,200.

The deadline for most donations was Wednesday, but they’re still depending on the community to check off the names of at least 150 more kids.

“There’s definitely a level of nervousness. I never want to have to tell anybody, ‘I’m sorry. You know, we just weren’t able to fulfill that request.’ So, we do everything that we can to make sure everybody gets something,” she said.

While no donation is ever turned away, this year, they’re seeing a higher need for essential items.

“With the weather getting colder and colder, we saw a great rise in parents actually asking for coats, hats, scarves, gloves, hoodies, and really asking for clothes this year,” said Tiller.

Organizers say the donations they’ve gotten so far have really put them in the Christmas spirit.

“Everything has been so overwhelming, and I really couldn’t get into the Christmas spirit. And then this happened and this overflow of just love that the community stepped up and started taking these kids,” said Tiller.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at the warehouse at 285 Main Drive. Gift distribution begins December 18, and they need your help to get it done.

“That sign-up genius is looking pretty bleak for the distribution days. And for the next couple of days,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer, sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.