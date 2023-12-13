2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two new restaurants are now open in Augusta, Coleman’s Lunch Box downtown and Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in the Augusta Exchange shopping area.

Meanwhile, Zaxby’s is almost ready to open its new Grovetown location.

Coleman’s Lunch Box

The ribbon was cut at 4 p.m. for Coleman’s Lunch Box located at 1022 Walton Way Suite A, in downtown Augusta.

Owned by Norman and Rhonda Coleman, Coleman’s Lunch Box is a Southern-style, made-with-love dine-in or carry-out restaurant where customers choose from a wide variety of menu options.

As a family-operated restaurant, the owners work together to create delicious meals from scratch such as wings, pasta, burgers and dessert items including Oreo cupcakes and Key lime cake.

The location of Coleman’s Lunch Box also makes it a convenient option for employees in the Downtown area to quickly grab lunch or dinner.

Coleman’s Lunch Box will be open for pick-up and dine-in Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 pm. Delivery options are also available during normal business hours.

Jim ‘N Nick’s

The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q at the Augusta Exchange.

The new location is at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and Wheeler Road at the former site of Romano’s Macaroni Grill. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jim ‘N Nick’s is a regional chain that began in 1985 in Birmingham, Alabama. It has just under 50 locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Coming soon

Meanwhile, chicken chain Zaxby’s said Wednesday it’s opening a new location in Grovetown at 5002 Steiner Way.

The new Zaxby’s, owned and operated by SSR Augusta, will open for both drive-thru and dine-in on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to grow our presence in the Augusta area with the highly anticipated Grovetown Zaxby’s location. Since 2019, we’ve been part of the Augusta community, and this marks our first expansion in the region,” said Jennifer Cobb, market operations director of SSR Augusta.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will feature Zaxby’s classic white farmhouse-style design with an expansive dining room gauged to seat up to 56 guests. Equipped with a double drive-thru layout, complete with Zaxby’s new digital menu boards and a drive-thru door, the new restaurant aims to streamline the payment and pickup process to serve guests more efficiently.

