1 dead after shooting on Telfair Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Telfair Street in reference to shots fired at 7:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned one male subject was shot at least one time and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are on scene at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

This shooting follows a Monday night deadly shooting at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.

It’s the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

