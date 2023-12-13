Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after shooting on Telfair Street in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Telfair Street in reference to shots fired at 7:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned one male subject was shot at least one time and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are on scene at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

This shooting follows a Monday night deadly shooting at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.

It’s the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors

Latest News

Augusta bar owners ‘disappointed’ after dry New Year’s Eve decision
Downtown Augusta
Augusta bar owners ‘disappointed’ over dry New Year’s Eve decision
Grovetown basketball
GHSA’s new NIL policy impacts local high school basketball
GHSA’s new NIL policy impacts local high school basketball