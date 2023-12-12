Swainsboro falls in state championship for 2nd year in a row

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the new home of the GHSA football state championships.

For the second year in a row, the Swainsboro Tigers are back in the state title game with an opportunity to get some payback against a familiar opponent.

In the 2023 edition of the class 1A division one state championship game, Swainsboro had their hands full with Prince Avenue Christian- the same team that defeated the Tigers to win state last year.

The Wolverines stuck first, but despite being down by two scores early, the Tigers never stopped fighting.

College coaches and scouts from all over the country were in attendance to watch Georgia Commit Demello Jones. His ability to take this slant to the house is one of the reasons why.

Jones also had a 96-yard pick-six in the game, bringing his Tigers within three at the half.

The floodgates opened on offense for both teams in the third.

It was a rollercoaster of a game, and it felt like a heavyweight fight.

With the Tigers and the Wolverines throwing body shot after body shot, it was clear the Tigers weren’t afraid of the moment, and they had an answer for every Prince Avenue score until the fourth quarter.

Upon review, a goal-line stand kept the Tigers out of the endzone, setting the stage for Aaron Philo, who had been money all day long to throw a dime to DJ Dockery who made an incredible catch over his defender.

The touchdown brought the defect to three scores which became too much for the Tigers to overcome.

In heartbreaking fashion, Swainsboro fell to Prince Avenue for the second year in a row 49 to 32.

“Just the fact that they go here, I’m proud as I can be of them, but I’m disappointed. I mean, we’re all disappointed. We came here to win. We didn’t come here to just show up. I thought we were right where we wanted to be at halftime, and we just make too many mistakes in the second half,” said Head Coach Scott Roberts.

Kirby Smart had to love what he saw from Demllo Jones in this game, because his talents were on full display at the Benz, scoring four of Swainsboro’s five touchdowns.

“He’s going to be a great player at the next level. He gave us everything he had on both sides of the ball. He made some huge plays for us. He gave us an opportunity to be in the game. Just, like I said, we didn’t do enough,” said Roberts.

