Showers, laundries for homeless gain steam in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is unveiling a new mobile shower and laundry room, becoming the latest CSRA nonprofit to offer these often-overlooked services to those in need.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is partnering with Aetna Better Health to introduce the unit Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a collaborative effort to address access to hygiene and laundry services in the community, and it’s accessible for people with disabilities.

The unveiling is set to happen around 1:30 p.m. at the center, 1384 Greene Street.

Meanwhile Compass for Hope, which also offers mobile showers, is almost ready to roll out its laundry facility for the homeless .

Director Mike Garrison told us a few weeks ago: “I just want to make a difference. It makes me feel great to know we’ve been able to help people. And we have gotten a few folks off the streets and that’s one of things I love talking about the most.”

Compass for Hope also offers food, clothes, haircuts and toiletries.

Last week, GAP Ministries in Augusta unveiled a new laundry room for anyone who might need it in the community.

“Our whole goal is to get people back on their two feet. So, we do things like photo ID, birth certificates, and prescription assistance,” Executive Director Naomi Stanton said. “This is the next necessary step for folks to be able to wash their belongings and be able to go to an interview or be able to go to your children’s school all those things.”

The Augusta Rescue Mission also recently opened a laundry room .

The mission received a grant from the Creel Harrison Foundation to help make it happen.

“We got two new washers, two new dryers, brand-new flooring, painted the entire space, and installed the sink,” said Chris Jones, executive director.

“We see men who are living in their cars, and they have jobs, but they have nowhere to wash their clothes,” Jones said.

Jones said it’s happening more and more often.

Project Refresh has been offering mobile shower services for some time after being created in 2020 with the sole purpose of providing hope and restoring dignity one shower at a time to those living on the streets or who lack access to hygiene-related services.

Aetna has been active this week in helping introduce services to those in need. Monday in Swainsboro, it launched a food pantry as a part of the Lazarus Project at the Beacon of Hope Church of God on South Main Street.

