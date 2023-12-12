Sens. Warnock, Ossoff announce $12M project in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced $12 million in new federal funding for a project in Jenkins County.

The project will eliminating railway-highway crossings in Millen, according to a release. The funds for the project are allocated from the Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, which was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“After hearing from Millen and Jenkins County leaders about railroad crossing blockages that are not just inconvenient, but downright dangerous, Senator Warnock and I elevated this as one of our highest priorities. Senator Warnock and I are now delivering resources through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plan and begin construction to address this crisis,” said Senator Ossoff in the release.

The project will implement three grade-separated rail crossings in Millen: one north of the railyard on Millen Bypass and two on East Winthrope Avenue.

According to the release, once complete, the project will increase efficiency of local transportation for emergency vehicles, personal vehicles, and freight movements.

Millen Mayor King Rocker said: “I want to express our sincere appreciation for the invaluable support provided through the federal funds allocated for the construction of the overpass at the rail crossing facilitating seamless access for traffic from the Port of Savannah.”

