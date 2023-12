Rapper Young Thug’s Ga. trial put on pause until January

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic trial Young Thug - real name Jeffery Williams - in Fulton County has been placed on hold until January.

On Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the jurors until after the holidays after a co-defendant in the trial, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed in the Fulton County jail Sunday night.

Glanville also dismissed the jury Monday, citing an undisclosed “medical incident” regarding one of the trial’s participants.

Stillwell was stabbed during a fight with another inmate, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the department, another inmate, Willie Brown, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to Stillwell’s stabbing.

Stillwell was stabbed “multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said, and is hospitalized in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone.

Williams is involved in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Opening statements began Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in a trial expected to last at least six months. Prosecutors expect to call at least 400 witnesses.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville ruled earlier this month some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

