Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors

Latest News

Greenbrier flag football team claims state title
Volunteer spirit rings true for holiday helpers across CSRA
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith
Missing mom described as ‘beautiful light’ by family