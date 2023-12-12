Piedmont Augusta brings mobile mammogram bus to Glascock Co.

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Public Health’s breast and cervical cancer screening program and Piedmont Breast Health are bringing the mobile mammogram bus to Glascock County on Tuesday.

You need to schedule an appointment first. If you’re insured, call 706-744-4149. If you’re not, call 706-513-1033.

The mobile will be at the Glascock County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more online.

