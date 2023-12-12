Submit Photos/Videos
Piedmont Augusta brings mobile mammogram bus to Glascock Co.

Mammogram machine
Mammogram machine(www.123rf.com/)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Public Health’s breast and cervical cancer screening program and Piedmont Breast Health are bringing the mobile mammogram bus to Glascock County on Tuesday.

You need to schedule an appointment first. If you’re insured, call 706-744-4149. If you’re not, call 706-513-1033.

The mobile will be at the Glascock County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more online.

