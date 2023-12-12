Officer, town of Johnston named in lawsuit after high-speed chase

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Town of Johnston and a Johnston Police Department officer are named in a lawsuit following a high-speed chase in January.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 11, 2023.

The plaintiff, Paige Hannah Molina, alleges that on Jan. 3, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., she was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Lee Street in Edgefield County.

Officer Mark Warchol was near Lee Street when the lawsuit stated he allegedly saw the vehicle speeding. Warchol activated his blue lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after Warchol reported his radar read 51 in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, according to the lawsuit.

The driver then proceeded to flee and at some point, the driver and the officer reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, the lawsuit states.

During the chase, the driver lost control, resulting in the crash. According to the lawsuit, as a result of the crash, Molina received “severe and permanent injuries.”

“This pursuit was exceptionally dangerous as it occurred on a workday afternoon while many others were traveling on the roadways, thereby creating an action hazard. It was clear the danger of initiation and/or continuing the pursuit outweighed the need to apprehend [the driver],” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit says that Johnston and Warchol did not enact and enforce the duties of “policies and procedures that would ensure the substantive and procedural rights of the general public to prevent the loss of life, liberty or property without due process of the law.”

The plaintiff alleges the town of Johnston and Warchol violated the department’s policy, failing to protect the plaintiff from ‘the violation of her substantive and procedural rights.”

The lawsuit also alleges this incident violated and interfered with Molina’s Eighth and 14th Amendments.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

Warchol and the town of Johnston both requested a jury trial.

WARCHOL’S RESPONSE:

THE TOWN’S RESPONSE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.