Missing mom described as ‘beautiful light’ by family

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kind and loving words were used by family to describe Jamilla Smith, a missing woman from Aiken County.

We are learning more about the moments and days just before her kidnapping.

It’s been 10 days since Jamilla vanished from her driveway off Old Jackson Highway in Aiken County.

Investigators have been following trails of tips and leads. Now, her family is calling in reinforcements to help uncover clues.

Unable to bear the pain of their missing daughter, the Smith family is now leaning on Private Investigator Chandra Cleveland to be their voice.

“Words cannot explain how hard it’s been on the family. Her mother is not taking it well,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland described the 30-year-old as a wonderful mother, daughter, and friend.

“I was talking to one of her best friends before coming down here today. Jamila was a very special, beautiful light, as you can see. She loved her family, loved her children. They are her world,” said Cleveland.

But the family says the days leading up to Jamilla’s disappearance, things were off.

“It just seemed like she was scared. She was scared and she was calling trying to get help in these last few days, more than usual,” said Cleveland.

Reports show a history of domestic abuse, something Cleveland said scared Jamilla.

“She was petrified of this relationship. This is why he was an ex-boyfriend. As you guys can see, there were many reports made before this incident took place. Those reports in the last three were quite violent, there were bruises,” said Cleveland.

Daniel Harmon, the man accused of kidnapping Jamilla, showed up to court with his hand in a cast. Incident reports claim he injured himself during a fight with Jamilla to make her stay.

Now Jamilla’s family is calling on the community to bring their daughter home.

“They really want this community to speak up, if you know something. They feel that someone within this area knows something. Speak up. You can remain anonymous. We just want to bring Jamila home. We want her back home with her children and her family because this is something that she did not deserve,” said Cleveland.

