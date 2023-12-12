Submit Photos/Videos
Man found dead in shooting on Wrightsboro Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Monday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, a male subject was found deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators are currently on scene, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene at this time.

