Man found dead in shooting on Wrightsboro Road
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Monday night.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, a male subject was found deceased with at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators are currently on scene, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
