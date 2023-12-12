Kids aboard the Polar Express at Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids got a chance to put on their Christmas pj’s, punch their ticket, and ride a real train while hearing the story of the Polar Express in the Augusta Museum of History this weekend.

And, of course, there was hot chocolate that tasted like melted chocolate bars and cookies—which were a big hit.

Ansley, a Polar Express passenger, said, “My favorite part was reading the story, and he brought a friend and gave us bells.”

Another passenger, Austin, said, “My favorite part is having the bell!”

And, the biggest surprise of all! Santa stopped by. The event was a hit, as all the tickets were sold out for this year’s departures.

