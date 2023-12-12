Submit Photos/Videos
Greenbrier flag football team claims state title

Greenbrier High School’s flag football team defeated Lithia Springs 14-6 for the final match of the season at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Greenbrier’s only loss in the season was to Southeast Bulloch, which won its state championship game Monday and hasn’t lost a game in program history.

Since their only loss, the Wolfpack have been riding an 18-game winning streak with an opportunity to bring home the gold, continuing to grow the game.

Students at Greenbrier High School lined the hallways Monday morning to send off the CSRA’s first state-bound flag football team.

The band led them through the tunnel, followed by cheerleaders, and finally the 2023 area champions made their way through the Wolfpack.

“It’s kind of like when you’re on a roller coaster and you get that gut feeling. You have your whole team by you,” said freshman Carrington Meyers.

Senior Sarah Newland said: “It doesn’t feel real. I’m still trying to process the fact that we’re even going to the Benz. I’ve never been to the Benz. I don’t think it’s something that you can believe until you see it. So I’m excited.”

The walk brought up memories for Head Coach Daniel Jordan.

“It was really cool. I went to Greenbrier. I was just thinking about my own self playing and being able to have that. Thinking about what this meant for these girls is just really cool,” he said.

When the clock runs out on Tuesday, the Wolfpack squad will have already made history this season.

Newland said: “We haven’t really sat and talked about how crazy it actually is that we’re getting to do this.”

