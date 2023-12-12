Ga. rapper Quando enters plea to federal drug charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo is still in custody after being arrested by the FBI on drug-related charges.

He appeared in federal court on Tuesday for his arraignment on those charges.

Quando Rondo, whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman, pleaded not guilty to the one charge against him.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In the 14-count federal indictment, Bowman, is only named on one charge: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.

The indictment alleges that starting in January 2021, Bowman was part of drug trafficking conspiracy involving meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Two other co-conspirators were arraigned last week, including Donald “Lil D” Davis and TySean “Stro” Davis.

Laron “Hollywood” Thompson, another person in the indictment, was arrested Tuesday.

There are several other co-conspirators whose names have been redacted from the indictment because they haven’t been arrested yet.

There are two other drug-related charges on the indictment, as well as two weapons charges, and one charge of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.

Before his arrest, Bowman was out on bond for state drug and gang charges. He had been indicted on those charges along with 18 other people.

A federal indictment unsealed Monday charges Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The indictment doesn’t accuse Bowman of directly possessing or selling illegal drugs.

Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He’s charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.