Flu taking a toll on 2-state region as South Carolina child dies

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a child’s death is the first flu-related pediatric death this flu season.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered the season’s first flu death of a child, an Upstate resident.

It comes as South Carolina’s flu rate remains among the highest in the country.

MORE | New treatments an ‘amazing’ step in curing sickle cell disease

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina is at Level 12, in the “very high” range. The only other state with a rating that high is Louisiana, according to the statistics for the week ending Dec. 2, the latest numbers available.

Georgia, with four flu deaths this season, is at level 10, or “high,” along with several other states, especially in the South.

U.S. flu map for the week ending Dec. 2, 2023.
U.S. flu map for the week ending Dec. 2, 2023.(CDC)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges people to get a flu shot as we get close to Christmas when loved ones will be spending time together indoors.

“Among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

