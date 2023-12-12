Flu taking a toll on 2-state region as South Carolina child dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered the season’s first flu death of a child, an Upstate resident.

It comes as South Carolina’s flu rate remains among the highest in the country.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina is at Level 12, in the “very high” range. The only other state with a rating that high is Louisiana, according to the statistics for the week ending Dec. 2, the latest numbers available.

Georgia, with four flu deaths this season, is at level 10, or “high,” along with several other states, especially in the South.

U.S. flu map for the week ending Dec. 2, 2023. (CDC)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges people to get a flu shot as we get close to Christmas when loved ones will be spending time together indoors.

“Among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.