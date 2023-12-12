Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns for most of the work week, but it will be on the chilly side. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Tuesday - warming up to near 60 by Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with 30s on the way by Thursday and Friday. Most days this week will feature at northeast wind between 5-10 mph.

The forecast for the weekend still needs some fine-tuning, but right now, it looks like clouds return Friday with showers becoming possible overnight Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Southeast. The track of that system will determine how much, if any, rain we get.

