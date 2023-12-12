Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold mornings below freezing. Sunny, dry, and cooler than average this week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns for most of the work week, but it will be on the chilly side. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Tuesday - warming up to near 60 by Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with 30s on the way by Thursday and Friday. Most days this week will feature at northeast wind between 5-10 mph.

The forecast for the weekend still needs some fine-tuning, but right now, it looks like clouds return Friday with showers becoming possible overnight Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Southeast. The track of that system will determine how much, if any, rain we get.

