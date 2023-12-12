Center of Hope Augusta unveils new mobile shower, laundry room

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Center of Hope will unveil a new mobile shower and laundry room to address access to hygiene and services in the community on Tuesday.

The Salvation Army of Augusta partnered up with Aetna Better Health to introduce the unit.

It’s a collaborative effort to address access to hygiene and laundry services in the community, and it’s accessible for people with disabilities.

The unveiling is set to happen around 1:30 p.m. at the center located at 1384 Greene Street.

Yesterday in Swainsboro, Aetna launched a food pantry as a part of the Lazarus Project at the Beacon of Hope Church of God on South Main Street.

