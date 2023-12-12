Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Center of Hope Augusta unveils new mobile shower, laundry room

Center of Hope
Center of Hope(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Center of Hope will unveil a new mobile shower and laundry room to address access to hygiene and services in the community on Tuesday.

The Salvation Army of Augusta partnered up with Aetna Better Health to introduce the unit.

MORE | GAP Ministries opens new laundry room for those who need it

It’s a collaborative effort to address access to hygiene and laundry services in the community, and it’s accessible for people with disabilities.

The unveiling is set to happen around 1:30 p.m. at the center located at 1384 Greene Street.

Yesterday in Swainsboro, Aetna launched a food pantry as a part of the Lazarus Project at the Beacon of Hope Church of God on South Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School basketball player dies weeks after collapsing
Smart Grocery in Augusta
Man found dead in latest shooting at Smart Grocery
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 12
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 12
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 12
Missing woman’s death ruled homicide after discovery in river
Mammogram machine
Piedmont brings mobile mammogram bus to Glascock County