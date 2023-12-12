Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the name of the latest victim killed at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.
Jeremiah Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace, died after a shooting Monday night at the Smart Grocery convenience store at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.
Upon arrival, Griffin was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.
And it’s far from the first in that neighborhood of Augusta.
Located near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime, Smart Grocery and its immediate area have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:
- In July, one person was sent to a hospital after another shooting at the store.
- In January 2023, a man was shot with his own gun in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road after an unknown person grabbed his pistol from his pocket and shot him with it as he tried to break up a fight.
- In September 2022, Zayquantez Jones, 17, was killed in a shooting at the store.
- In December 2021, two motorists fired gunshots at each other near the store before driving off in separate directions. One person was arrested.
- On Nov. 23, 2021, a man pointed a gun at a woman in the parking lot of the store as part of an apparent road-rage incident.
- In April 2021, a man was found in the parking lot of the store, injured after being shot at least twice.
- In March 2020, a shooting there wounded a bystander after a verbal altercation in the parking lot. Marcia Laquette Wimbley, 28, of Augusta, was taken into custody
- In November 2018, a victim was found in the parking lot of the store with at least two gunshot wounds in their mid-section.
- In May 2017, a man suffered wounds to a hand and thigh in a shooting at the store. The injuries were not life-threatening.
