Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the name of the latest victim killed at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.

Jeremiah Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace, died after a shooting Monday night at the Smart Grocery convenience store at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, Griffin was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

And it’s far from the first in that neighborhood of Augusta.

Located near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime , Smart Grocery and its immediate area have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:

