Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the name of the latest victim killed at a convenience store that’s been a frequent site of shootings in recent years.

Jeremiah Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace, died after a shooting Monday night at the Smart Grocery convenience store at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.

MORE | Who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

Upon arrival, Griffin was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

And it’s far from the first in that neighborhood of Augusta.

Located near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime, Smart Grocery and its immediate area have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:

