2 weeks until Christmas! Check out holiday fun in the CSRA

Lights of the South, an annual holiday attraction, has open with more than 5 million lights stretching more than 100 acres. That’s roughly 80 football fields.(WRDW)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Less than two weeks until Christmas, the CSRA is packed with holiday events starting Tuesday.

Make Christmas crafts at Dear Santa Kids Crafts located at the Harlem Museum and Welcome Center.

  • Dec. 12 and 13 - 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park are excited to announce the next dugout theater movie.

The holiday classic will be National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Tickets prices vary, but kids under three get in for free. Pillows and blankets are encouraged if you sit on the field.

  • Dec. 12 - 5:45 p.m.

The GVW Fire Department will host a special visit with Santa Claus. They say he’ll be there for complimentary pictures, and there’s going to be hot chocolate and cookies involved.

  • Dec. 12 - 6 to 8 p.m.

National Hills Baptist Church says they’re planning to showcase a live nativity with animals this year. It runs off of Washington Road.

  • Dec. 12, 13 - 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Evans on Ice at the Evans Towne Center Park includes Ice Skating, holiday lights, and more, learn more on the website.

  • Dec. 12 - Jan. 15

Lights of the South features one million holiday lights, tractor rides, marshmallow roasting, Candy Land Playground, Santa and more. Located at 633 Louisville Road.

  • Dec. 12 - Dec. 30

Storybook Walk in downtown Harlem brings beloved Christmas tale to life.

  • Dec. 12 - Dec. 25

Enjoy a Christmas movie, get creative with crafts, take a selfie with Santa at World of Beer’s Selfie with Santa event. Kids eat free. Followed by an Ugly Sweater Party until 12 a.m.

  • Dec. 15 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy thousands of Christmas lights, listen to carolers, and enjoy food, games, and giveaways at The Christmas Trail hosted by The Assembly at Augusta. The event is free to the public.

  • Dec. 15, 16 - 6 to 8 p.m.
MORE | Kids aboard the Polar Express at Augusta Museum of History

Aiken County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is excited to announce the return of the 2nd Annual A Langley Pond Christmas.

  • Dec. 16 - 2 to 6 p.m.

Appling Christmas Festival will include crafts, vendors, food and Santa! Located in downtown Appling across from Maggie Jayne’s.

  • Dec. 16 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In New Ellenton, join the rescheduled Christmas parade on Saturday .

  • Dec. 16 - noon

Join River City Events at the Neighborhood Vintage Holiday Pop-Up Market on Pendleton and Winter STreets outside of historic Summerville neighborhood and Wrightsboro roads.

  • Dec. 16 - noon

Santa’s not around and Krampus is taking his place this December! Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year walk, stalk, crawl on Broad Street at Krampus Cookie Crawl.

Joe’s Underground, The Loft, SoulBar, Firehouse, The Scene, Draft Society are some of the bars participating.

  • Dec. 16 - 10 p.m.

There will be Santa sightings in downtown Aiken and will be located at 121 Laurens Street southwest.

  • Dec. 16 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. mingling downtown, from 1 to 3 p.m. photo opportunity
  • Dec. 17 - 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. mingling downtown, from 2 to 3 p.m. photo opportunity

Join the Miller Theater for the showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol. Admission is free, but you must reserve a ticket.

  • Dec. 17 - 4 p.m.

Go shopping for Christmas gifts at the Holiday Market at the Marina and enjoy live music and boat tours on the Savannah River at 5th Street.

  • Dec. 17 - Noon to 4 p.m.

Celtic Angels Christmas will perform at the Hardin Auditorium in Evans.

  • Dec. 18 - 4 and 7:30 p.m.

