12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.
Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.
The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
Further details were not yet available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.