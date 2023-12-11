Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Ga. inmate fight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shannon Stillwell, one of six co-defendants in rapper Young Thug’s Fulton County gang and racketeering trial, was stabbed Sunday night during a fight with another inmate, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, another inmate, Willie Brown, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to Stillwell’s stabbing.

Stillwell was stabbed “multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said, and is hospitalized in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone.

Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020, and was being held without bond. He is facing two murder charges; two felony murder charges; one aggravated assault charge; and two first-degree cruelty to children charges.

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing Young Thug’s trial, suspended witness testimony Monday and dismissed jurors. He did not disclose to jurors on Monday Stillwell’s stabbing, but only cited “a medical issue” among one of the trial’s participants, when he dismissed them for the day. The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson or “SB,” faces eight counts in the trial, including two murder charges and others related to racketeering, guns and street gang participation. Stillwell is represented by attorneys Maxwell Schardt and R. David Botts.

Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - is on trial in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

