What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Aiken County missing woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her case.

Meanwhile, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is following up on every lead to find out what happened to Jamilla “Millie” Smith, who’s been missing since Dec. 5.

Daniel Harmon was arrested and charged with kidnapping her, but she hasn’t been found.

“We have received tips from the community and ask them to continue to assist us in this very active ongoing investigation,” sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Noting that Harmon goes by the nickname Pikachu, the sheriff’s spokesman asked anyone to call if they’ve had contact with him or Smith since Dec. 2.

Smith’s last known location was her house in the 400 block of Old Jackson Highway on the night of Dec. 2. She called 911 and said she was running from a man she described as her ex. The phone went dead but not before a male voice is heard yelling at her to get in the car, followed by a horn blaring.

Smith had been with Harmon earlier that day, driving to Columbia. She was in contact with her family during the drive, telling them she’d argued with Harmon.

By Monday night, authorities had issued a missing-person alert about Smith, saying she was thought to be with Harmon in a black Charger.

The Charger was seen at a home in North Augusta in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road. Deputies converged on the home, bringing in the SWAT team as a precaution, and Harmon was taken into custody after a tense hour.

But Smith wasn’t there.

Harmon was initially arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse, but a kidnapping charge was soon added.

He was denied bond in a hearing Thursday. Smith’s family members had traveled to Aiken County from across the country, and they were at the hearing, fighting back tears.

“I would want the court to deny bond. It’s hard every day,” said her father.

Harmon, dressed in red, both hands and feet in shackles, couldn’t sit still as Smith’s father spoke.

“It’s hard every day. I see you, but I do not see my daughter,” he said.

Over the weekend, the family put up the reward money in a case that has them heartbroken.

“I’m telling you man, I just need to see my baby. That’s all I am asking for,” said her father.

The family has expressed hopes for a communitywide search for Smith. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said yes to that, but it also hasn’t said no.

“Every step of this investigation is dictated by the progress of the case,” Abdullah said. “At this point, our priority is locating Jamillia and we are not ruling out using a search with the support of the community.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

