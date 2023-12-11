Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Weather Blog: November Weather Wrap

By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - November is a transition month from fall activities to the holiday season. We also start to see the transition between seasons, November had a wild start and a chilly end.

Overall rainfall was scarce throughout the month and some counties fell under drought conditions. Bush Field in Augusta received roughly 70% of its usual monthly rainfall in November with 1.92″.

Southeast
Southeast(https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Maps/MapArchive.aspx)

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of November for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATIONRAIN TOTAL
AIKEN1.90″-2.77″
NORTH AUGUSTA1.23″-2.59
SALLEY2.30″-2.59″
MCCORMICK1.54″- 2.08″
EVANS1.99″
BUSH FIELD1.92″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through November in the cities selected. We had high temperatures in the low 80s on the first day of the month. A strong cold front pushed through and then brought record lows to the area the morning of November 2nd!

On average, the CSRA sees high temperatures for the month near 70°. We started off the month with highs reaching the lower 80s but by the end of November, we dipped below average with highs in the middle 50s and low 60s.

LOCATIONNOVEMBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN82NOVEMBER 1ST
NORTH AUGUSTA82NOVEMBER 9TH
SALLEY81NOVEMBER 9TH
MCCORMICK81NOVEMBER 8TH & 9TH
EVANS82NOVEMBER 8TH
BUSH FIELD83NOVEMBER 8TH

Overnight lows throughout November stayed around the low 40s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during November across the CSRA.

The average low for November is 43° and this year we averaged out at 41°, but we still had some well-below-average mornings across the CSRA.

LOCATIONNOVEMBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN29NOVEMBER 29TH
NORTH AUGUSTA26NOVEMBER 30TH
SALLEY25NOVEMBER 29TH
MCCORMICK20NOVEMBER 29TH
EVANS28NOVEMBER 29TH
BUSH FIELD25NOVEMBER 30TH

The end of November marks the end of Hurricane season and while we did not have any impacts to the United States during November there were still tropical developments across the Atlantic Ocean.

End of Hurricane Season
End of Hurricane Season(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

First Alert Extra: Recap on Tennessee tornadoes
Few showers possible Saturday, but storms likely Sunday with next incoming cold front.
First Alert Extra - Low Severe Risk Sunday
WRDW
First Alert Extra - Dry Friday, Rain Sunday
RAIN SUNDAY?
Mikel's 4 PM Forecast - 12/7/23 - Milder Highs