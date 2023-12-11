Weather Blog: November Weather Wrap

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - November is a transition month from fall activities to the holiday season. We also start to see the transition between seasons, November had a wild start and a chilly end.

Overall rainfall was scarce throughout the month and some counties fell under drought conditions. Bush Field in Augusta received roughly 70% of its usual monthly rainfall in November with 1.92″.

Southeast (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Maps/MapArchive.aspx)

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of November for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATION RAIN TOTAL AIKEN 1.90″-2.77″ NORTH AUGUSTA 1.23″-2.59 SALLEY 2.30″-2.59″ MCCORMICK 1.54″- 2.08″ EVANS 1.99″ BUSH FIELD 1.92″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through November in the cities selected. We had high temperatures in the low 80s on the first day of the month. A strong cold front pushed through and then brought record lows to the area the morning of November 2nd!

On average, the CSRA sees high temperatures for the month near 70°. We started off the month with highs reaching the lower 80s but by the end of November, we dipped below average with highs in the middle 50s and low 60s.

LOCATION NOVEMBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 82 NOVEMBER 1ST NORTH AUGUSTA 82 NOVEMBER 9TH SALLEY 81 NOVEMBER 9TH MCCORMICK 81 NOVEMBER 8TH & 9TH EVANS 82 NOVEMBER 8TH BUSH FIELD 83 NOVEMBER 8TH

Overnight lows throughout November stayed around the low 40s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during November across the CSRA.

The average low for November is 43° and this year we averaged out at 41°, but we still had some well-below-average mornings across the CSRA.

LOCATION NOVEMBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 29 NOVEMBER 29TH NORTH AUGUSTA 26 NOVEMBER 30TH SALLEY 25 NOVEMBER 29TH MCCORMICK 20 NOVEMBER 29TH EVANS 28 NOVEMBER 29TH BUSH FIELD 25 NOVEMBER 30TH

The end of November marks the end of Hurricane season and while we did not have any impacts to the United States during November there were still tropical developments across the Atlantic Ocean.

End of Hurricane Season (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.