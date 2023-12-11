Weather Blog: Catch the Geminids meteor shower this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Often known as “One of the best meteor showers of the year” the Geminids meteor shower is scheduled to peak this Wednesday, December 13th, and last into the early morning hours of Thursday, December 14th.

This year we are expecting a new moon which means less lunar light interference with viewing this year’s Geminids shower. What makes this event so unique is unlike typical meteor showers, which show up as a white light across the sky, the Geminid meteors can have varying colors such as green or yellow.

While the best time to view will be between midnight - 2 a.m. on Thursday, you can still view the shower all across the sky as early as 9-10 pm. According to NASA “During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.” The good news is you will not need any binoculars or a telescope, meteor showers are best seen by the naked eye due to their speed.

This year we are expecting a weak front to pass through the CSRA Wednesday evening which will bring a few clouds that could obstruct some view of the shower.

December 13th-14th (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.