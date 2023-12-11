Aiken authorities issue boil water advisory in Gloverville, Warrenville areas

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System issues a boil water advisory to Aiken customers that water service has been interrupted due to unforeseen system repairs.

Once water service is restored, those customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking, until further notice, officials say on Sunday.

Officials say there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

The following areas in Gloverville and Warrenville Aiken are currently affected:

Carline Road

Alley Street

Eula Helen Street

Pecan Street

Church Street

Augusta Road from Pine Street to Cushman Road

Pond Alley

Cushman Road

Chaffee Street

Ralph Greene Drive

Piney Heights Road

Langley Cemetery Road

Lady Street

Hillvale Street

McDonald Street

Myrtle Street

Lawana Drive

