Aiken authorities issue boil water advisory in Gloverville, Warrenville areas

Valley Public Service Authority issues boil water advisory in Aiken areas
Valley Public Service Authority issues boil water advisory in Aiken areas
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System issues a boil water advisory to Aiken customers that water service has been interrupted due to unforeseen system repairs.

Once water service is restored, those customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking, until further notice, officials say on Sunday.

Officials say there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

The following areas in Gloverville and Warrenville Aiken are currently affected:

  • Carline Road
  • Alley Street
  • Eula Helen Street
  • Pecan Street
  • Church Street
  • Augusta Road from Pine Street to Cushman Road
  • Pond Alley
  • Cushman Road
  • Chaffee Street
  • Ralph Greene Drive
  • Piney Heights Road
  • Langley Cemetery Road
  • Lady Street
  • Hillvale Street
  • McDonald Street
  • Myrtle Street
  • Lawana Drive

