Trump leads Biden in Georgia, soars past GOP rivals, polls find

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Former President Donald Trump has the upper hand over President Joe Biden in two critical battleground states – Michigan and Georgia – and nationally holds a lead over his rivals for the GOP nomination, separate polls found.

In Georgia

In Georgia, a state Biden carried by a very narrow margin in 2020, registered voters say they prefer Trump (49%) over Biden (44%) for the presidency in a two-way hypothetical matchup. In Michigan, which Biden won by a wider margin, Trump has 50% support to Biden’s 40%, with 10% saying they wouldn’t support either candidate even after being asked which way they lean.

In both Michigan and Georgia, the share of voters who say they wouldn’t support either candidate is at least as large as the margin between Biden and Trump.

Trump’s margin over Biden in the hypothetical matchup is significantly boosted by support from voters who say they did not cast a ballot in 2020, with these voters breaking in Trump’s favor by 26 points in Georgia and 40 points in Michigan.

Those who report having voted in 2020 say they broke for Biden over Trump in that election, but as of now, they tilt in Trump’s favor for 2024 in both states, with Biden holding on to fewer of his 2020 backers than does Trump.

Overall, just 35% in Michigan and 39% in Georgia approve of Biden’s job performance, the surveys find, and majorities in both states say his policies have worsened economic conditions in the country (54% in Georgia, 56% in Michigan).

Nationally

Trump has expanded his lead over his GOP rivals with five weeks until the first Republican presidential nominating contest, now earning more 51% first-choice support from likely caucusgoers, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa.

Trump’s lead is fueled by majorities of evangelical and first-time likely caucusgoers, as well as by nearly three-quarters of Republicans who believe Trump can defeat President Joe Biden next year despite the legal challenges the former president faces.

What’s more, the poll finds the former president enjoying more enthusiasm and commitment from his supporters than his rivals ahead of the Jan. 15 contest in Iowa.

J. Ann Selzer, the Iowa pollster who has been conducting this survey over the last three decades, said “the field may have shrunk, but it may have made Donald Trump even stronger. I would call his lead commanding at this point.”

Still, the poll shows a sizable portion of caucusgoers who remain open to considering both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, despite Trump’s large lead.

And Selzer cautions how unpredictable the Iowa caucuses can be, including how former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum came out of nowhere to win this GOP contest in 2012.

“Everything that could happen has happened in this contest,” said Selzer.

Trump gets first-choice support from 51% of likely Republican caucusgoers, while DeSantis gets 19% and Haley gets 16%.

They’re followed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 5% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 4%.

Trump’s 32-point lead over his nearest competition is an increase from October’s NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, when Trump was ahead of both DeSantis and Haley by 27 points: Trump 43%, DeSantis 16%, Haley 16%.

Trump gets first-choice support from majorities of evangelical Christians (51%), self-identified Republicans (59%), first-time caucusgoers (63%) and white men without college degrees (66%).

His weakest groups are among likely GOP caucusgoers who hold college degrees (39%), independents (36%) and suburban residents (36%), but the former president still leads his rivals among those groups — albeit by narrower margins.

