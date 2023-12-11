Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Troubling email’ shuts down schools in Jenkins County

Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jenkins County School System Superintendent John Paul Hearn released a message on Facebook Monday morning announcing the closure of school following a “troubling email.”

Around 3 p.m., law enforcement identified the person responsible for the threat and took them into custody, according to school officials.

Hearn says Monday’s decision was based on guidance from law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI. All students were back with their families by 9:30 a.m., Hearn says.

According to the message, he received an email on Thursday evening and reported it to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins County and GBI determined that it was safe for students to have school on Friday, the message states.

He received a second email Monday at 7:15 a.m., and law enforcement advised that school officials should cancel school.

All PK-12 students are located in one building in Jenkins County, so this closure impacted the entire school system.

“I want to thank each of our staff, students, and their families for your patience and understanding this morning,” Hearn said in the message.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. The agency said, “At this time, it is still an open investigation. We are not releasing any details to the public.”

Hearn says the sheriff’s office assured him Monday afternoon that “at no time did the person ever pose a threat to our students or staff.”

Students will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

Cassie's Care Farm
Rescue’s new addition makes farm life accessible for everyone
Front door key generic
Bill would lift legal support to S.C. tenants facing eviction
In a snap, you’ll see all of that information plus, whether the coin is worth more than you...
What the Tech: Use Coinsnap Value Guide to see if your coin is worth more
Shannon Stillwell
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in inmate fight