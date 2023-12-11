‘Troubling email’ shuts down schools in Jenkins County

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jenkins County School System Superintendent John Paul Hearn released a message on Facebook Monday morning announcing the closure of school following a “troubling email.”

Around 3 p.m., law enforcement identified the person responsible for the threat and took them into custody, according to school officials.

Hearn says Monday’s decision was based on guidance from law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI. All students were back with their families by 9:30 a.m., Hearn says.

According to the message, he received an email on Thursday evening and reported it to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins County and GBI determined that it was safe for students to have school on Friday, the message states.

He received a second email Monday at 7:15 a.m., and law enforcement advised that school officials should cancel school.

All PK-12 students are located in one building in Jenkins County, so this closure impacted the entire school system.

“I want to thank each of our staff, students, and their families for your patience and understanding this morning,” Hearn said in the message.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. The agency said, “At this time, it is still an open investigation. We are not releasing any details to the public.”

Hearn says the sheriff’s office assured him Monday afternoon that “at no time did the person ever pose a threat to our students or staff.”

Students will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.