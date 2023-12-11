As temps fall, Augusta buses give rides to warming shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures over the few days forecast to fall below 34 degrees, Augusta Transit will provide free transportation to certain warming shelters until further notice.

Warming shelter drop-off points:

Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick St. (Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St. (Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Pick-up point:

Broad Street transfer facility, 1546 Broad St.

Service will start at the Broad Street transfer facility at 3 p.m. and operate continuously until 7:30 p.m.

As the temperatures cool down, the numbers of those in need are ramping up.

“This fiscal year, we saw so many more people in need. Our numbers skyrocketed, not just for people seeking shelter, but even in our soup kitchen. We saw the numbers tremendously increase to where we’re seeing double the amount of people in our soup kitchen that we’re normally used to,” said Janelys Villalta, a manager for the Salvation Army.

People now are having to decide between power or food, so heat might not be an option. Sometimes you can’t account for other things to go wrong either.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson said: “If you need to get to a warming center but your car broke down, that shouldn’t mean that you have to sit in the house cold. This is a service that I don’t think is something that is profound in any way other than we’re able to use our relationships with our partners to help the community especially those who need it the most.”

Depending on how cold it gets, the Salvation Army will let people stay longer than just overnight.

Villalta said: “We just want to make sure that everyone has a place to stay to be warm. When it’s this cold, if it’s at 32 degrees or below, we will allow them to stay until 10 a.m. instead of check out, if it’s still that cold by 10 a.m. until noon, actually if it’s still that cold, we will let them stay for the whole day.”

At the Salvation Army, they are filling up, and they need a form of ID and security clearance from law enforcement in order to stay there.

If you are unable to get to the Broad Street transfer facility and need a ride, call 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m.

Augusta Transit buses accommodate persons with a disability who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Meanwhile, anyone in need of daytime warming centers can visit any of the locations listed below. Augusta Transit will not be providing free transportation to the daytime shelters, but individuals can use normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations.

Bernie Ward Community Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Blythe Community Center, 3129 Highway 88, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrie J. Mays Community Center, 1014 11th Avenue, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May Park Community Center, 622 4th Street, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

McBean Community Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McDuffie Wood Community Center, 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Sand Hills Community Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.