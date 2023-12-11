Rescue’s new addition makes farm life accessible for everyone

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last year, we introduced you to Mad Hatter Farm , a rescue in Columbia County that helps abused and neglected animals.

This week, it’s opening a new addition to help make farm life accessible for everyone.

“This is a place where you can come and belong, and you’re included, and don’t have to worry about standing out, but just belonging,” said Jill Marier, founder and CEO.

The farm offers accessible opportunities to touch animals, garden, and play in sandboxes. They’re offering free one-on-one farm visits specifically for special needs and foster kids. To sign up, visit Mad Hatter Farm’s website

Marier sees the challenges firsthand. She’s a foster parent for medically fragile children, and her biological son JoJo uses a wheelchair.

“With children in wheelchairs, there is a very big limitation of what they can do,” she said.

Meredeth Hoskinson has worked at Marier’s farm for more than a year.

“One of my first memories of JoJo, I saw Jill bringing him up for the school bus, and just to see her struggling on the gravel, I mean this is not something that’s easy,” Hoskinson said.

Now, Hoskinson will guide tours at the new care farm, built for special needs and foster kids.

“Having this I think is going to open the door for so many kids, and so many different types,” Hoskinson said.

Marier worked many late nights with her husband to make it happen.

“There’s many times I wanted to give up on this, because it’s been so exhausting and stressful at times,” Marier said.

But they kept going for Cassie, her foster daughter who died last year.

“We wanted to create a place in honor of her, but to help other children like her,” she said.

Cassie never got the chance to benefit from this place, but Marier’s happy others will.

“I wish she could see it. I wish she could’ve been a part of it, because she didn’t get to enjoy that kind of life, but I know that, in helping other children like Cassie, it’s gonna be an amazing thing,” she said.

