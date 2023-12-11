Raffensperger seeks Ga. amendment for citizens-only voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging the upcoming General Assembly to approve a state constitutional amendment prohibiting non-American citizens from voting in elections.

“With open borders, citizenship verification for voter registration is more important than ever,” Raffensperger said. “Organizations like the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda are currently suing to end critical citizenship verification in our registration process, potentially exposing our elections to foreign interference, and diluting the power of legally registered voters.

He said he’s “calling on the General Assembly to take immediate action and pass a constitutional amendment ensuring that no liberal group can leverage the courts to add noncitizens to our voter rolls.”

Raffensperger, who is widely rumored to be a candidate for Georgia governor in 2026, first gained national attention during the 2020 general presidential election, when then-President Donald Trump urged the secretary of state to find him enough votes to win Georgia.

Raffensperger testified before the partisan special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud “were false.”

Raffensperger told the committee the Nov. 6, 2020, election went “remarkably smooth,” with average ballot-casting wait times between two to three minutes statewide.

The committee also focused on a phone call that Raffensperger received on Jan. 2, 2021, from Trump, in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official “to find 11,780 votes” in order to overturn Georgia’s results in the November 2020 general election.

On Monday, Raffensperger’s office said, “Georgia currently has the most seamless citizenship verification process in the nation but liberal groups are trying to use the Courts to overturn this vital election security measure prior to the 2024 election.”

Roughly eight out of 10 new Georgia voters apply for registration automatically when they get or update their driver’s license, his office said. The Department of Driver Services verifies citizenship status.

Raffensperger is also touting recent record voter turnout election participation, with the the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterms, and record turnout in 2020 and 2022.

Last year’s election, Raffensperger said. achieved the largest single day of in-person early voting turnout in Georgia midterm history using the state’s paper ballot voting system.

Most recently, Georgia ranked No. 1 for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation; a top ranking for voter accessibility by the Center for Election Innovation & Research; and tied for number one in election administration by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

