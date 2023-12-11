Submit Photos/Videos
Missing woman’s death ruled homicide after discovery in river

Regina Arroyo
Regina Arroyo(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The death of a woman missing out of Barnwell County has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

The body of Regina Arroyo, 56, was found around 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the North Fork Edisto River near Wagner Highway in the Leesville area of Lexington County, according to authorities.

Arroyo had been reported missing on Nov. 30 and was being sought by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 5, and the results are not being released until further investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. However, authorities said the death has been ruled a homicide.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other agencies are investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

Her body isn’t the only one found recently in a river in that area.

The body of 30-year-old Devon Tricoche was found Nov. 28 in the water near the South Fork Edisto boat landing in the 1000 block of New Holland Road in Aiken County. He’s been shot.

